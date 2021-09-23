Show You Care
Guttenberg Catholic school reports fatal school bus incident, no students involved

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Mary’s Catholic School in Guttenberg is reporting there was a fatality involving a school bus Thursday morning, but the incident did not involve any students.

The school made the announcement on its Facebook page, but did not share additional details at this time.

We have reached out to authorities and are continuing to work to get more detail.

This is a developing story.

