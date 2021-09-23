Cool start, another sunshine filled day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cool start to the day, as temperatures have fallen to the low 40s. Expect another day full of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures won’t fall as much tonight, into the upper 40s.

A cold front pushes through the area tomorrow, increasing cloud cover through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible, but rainfall amounts look to have minimal impacts. Highs tomorrow in the mid-70s. A great weekend ahead as highs range from the low to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures ramp back up to the low 80s by the beginning of next week. Have a great day!

