Cold front brings clouds, isolated showers Friday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight will be a bit more mild and seasonal as compared to recent nights as lows dip into the upper 40s to around 50 under a mostly clear sky. A cold front will bring more cloud cover to end the week with some isolated showers possible Friday afternoon and evening. Any rainfall is expected to be very light with only a few hundredths of an inch expected. The most likely areas to see this light rain along and north of Highway 30. Temperatures cool into the low 70s behind the front to start the weekend but high pressure builds in quickly behind it with upper 70s and 80s possible by Sunday into next week.

