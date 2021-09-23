Cedar Falls church holds clothing drive for Afghan refugees

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a small gesture to give clothing to one Afghan refugee became a project to help thousands.

Cedar Falls Christian Church is holding a clothing drive for Afghan refugees now staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

As many as 13,000 Afghan refugees are there right now.

Leslie Farley’s daughter and her husband did humanitarian work in Afghanistan for eight years and knows one of the refugees.

That’s how she learned many are here in the U.S. with only the possessions they’re wearing or carrying, due to their rush to escape from Taliban rule.

When Farley heard that, she got the drive going through her church.

“It’s hard to fathom, you know, knowing that there are people that are in hiding wanting to leave, and they are not able to,” Farley said. “People who were able to leave that left with such urgency that they had nothing but the clothes on their back, and the least we can do is provide support to them.”

They are taking donations at the Cedar Falls Christian Church, located at 2727 W 4th Street in Cedar Falls, between noon and 6 p.m. every day through October 3.

If more donations come after October 3, the group may take a second trip to Fort McCoy to deliver them.

