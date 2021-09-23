Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening to unenroll their children if the district reinstates its mask mandate.

It comes after a tension-filled, three-hour meeting to gather public input on the matter ended with the district deciding to begin requiring masks again starting Thursday.

A paragraph in the online petition reads, “Ankeny parents signing this petition are opposed to a mandatory mask policy and willing to unenroll their children for the Oct. 1 enrollment certification date if mask are mandated again.”

KCCI reports unenrolling a student from the district before October 1 would cost the district more than $7,000 per student unenrolled.

That many students unenrolling could be financially devastating to the district and its students.

In a statement, the district said it’s aware of the petition.

“We recognize that parents and guardians have the right to unenroll their student(s) from the district at any time for any reason.”

A district parent told KCCI the decision on whether to mask or not should be up to the family and not the schools.

“I think it is 100 percent important, up to the parents, I should say,” Tyler Maldonado, parent of an Ankeny public school student, said.

Maldonado has heard of the petition, but said he has not signed it.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.