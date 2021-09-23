Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening to unenroll their children if the district reinstates its mask mandate.

It comes after a tension-filled, three-hour meeting to gather public input on the matter ended with the district deciding to begin requiring masks again starting Thursday.

A paragraph in the online petition reads, “Ankeny parents signing this petition are opposed to a mandatory mask policy and willing to unenroll their children for the Oct. 1 enrollment certification date if mask are mandated again.”

KCCI reports unenrolling a student from the district before October 1 would cost the district more than $7,000 per student unenrolled.

That many students unenrolling could be financially devastating to the district and its students.

In a statement, the district said it’s aware of the petition.

“We recognize that parents and guardians have the right to unenroll their student(s) from the district at any time for any reason.”

A district parent told KCCI the decision on whether to mask or not should be up to the family and not the schools.

“I think it is 100 percent important, up to the parents, I should say,” Tyler Maldonado, parent of an Ankeny public school student, said.

Maldonado has heard of the petition, but said he has not signed it.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of...
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup
Rendering of proposed $71 million mixed-use development at 1st Street and 1st Avenue West in...
Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
Hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Iowa at calendar year peak