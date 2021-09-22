Waukee man charged in death of six-month-old baby in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a baby boy in Iowa Falls in March, according to law enforcement officials.

Nicholas Edward Cox, 22, of Waukee, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

On March 2, 2021, the Iowa Falls Police received a report of a person asking for assistance at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Officials located an unresponsive six-month-old boy at the apartment, and were unable to resuscitate him on-site. Doctors pronounced him dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy into the baby’s death determined that he had “suffered injuries at the hands of another person,” according to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation. The examiner’s office said that the boy died from blunt force trauma to the neck and spinal column and asphyxiation. Hemorrhaging of the eye was present, along with “bruises and wounds that were in the process of healing” at the time.

A criminal complaint filed in Hardin County District Court said that Cox had woken up twice in the early morning hours of March 2 to the boy crying. He fed him a bottle, and put him back to bed in the crib on the first occasion, and then laid with him on a couch and fell asleep. When Cox’s alarm went off in the morning, he claimed he then found the boy unresponsive.

In an interview with law enforcement, Cox said that he had treated the boy too roughly while trying to get him to regain consciousness, including shaking him and gripping and turning his head side-to-side too rapidly.

Cox is being held at the Hardin County Jail.

