Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Wednesday afternoon crash outside of Ely, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a 1996 Honda Civic in the 3800 block of Hoosier Creek Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle lost control and overcorrected, leading to the car entering the ditch and flipping over onto its roof in a nearby field.

The driver and a passenger were taken to local hospitals via ambulance for treatment of injuries. Officials described those injuries as non-life-threatening. Neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and received citations from law enforcement.

Area Ambulance Service and the Ely Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

