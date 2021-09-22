Show You Care
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup

A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of Springville Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a three semi crash caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of Springville Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Wendling Lane.

Linn County Deputies said 60-year-old Michael Lacourciere, of Morton, Illinois, was driving a semi pulling an oversized load westbound on Highway 151 at Wendling Lane when he failed to see the width restriction of the construction zone limiting the roadway to one lane.

Officials said Lacourciere then stopped the truck, pulled onto the shoulder and began backing up, which resulted in a crash involving three other semis as traffic was forced to stop.

Officials said a semi driven by 60-year-old Gary Schulte, of New Vienna, Iowa, rear ended the semi in front of him, driven by 64-year-old Wayne Myhre, of Bloomington, Wisconsin.

That collision reportedly pushed Myhre’s semi into a semi in front of him.

Wayne Myhre was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies cited Schulte for failure to stop at a safe and assured distance, and cited Lacourciere for oversized load permit violation, failure to maintain control and warned for unsafe backing.

