Tension-filled Ankeny School Board meeting ends with mask mandate set to begin Thursday

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ankeny Community School District will start requiring masks on Thursday.

That was the decision made after the school board met for three hours on Tuesday night.

Two of those hours were spent listening to input on the issue from students, staff and parents.

Tensions were high, as more than 40 people spoke during the meeting.

The board had to warn some speakers that they may be removed for interrupting other speakers.

Some people say they will refuse to comply with the mandate.

