Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students

Latest News

A Texas doctor once accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines, but later cleared, is suing Harris...
Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says agents are still looking for Xavior Harrelson.
Law enforcement still following up on leads in Xavior Harrelson disappearance
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say