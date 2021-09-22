Show You Care
Starting the fall season with cooler temperatures

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Grab a light jacket out the door as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be lighter today than yesterday, but still coming from the north. Expect highs in the upper 60s, low 70s with plenty of sunshine. The fall season officially starts just after 2 pm today!

Mostly clear skies drop those temperatures again into the low 40s. We will continue to stay quiet through the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s. Winds turn around to the south by the end of the weekend and temperatures rising into the upper 70s, low 80s. Have a great day!

