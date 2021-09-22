Mount Vernon School District to mandate masks for PK-6th grade students

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Pre-K through 6th grade students in the Mount Vernon School District will be required to wear masks starting Thursday.

The school board voted to implement a temporary mandate at a meeting on Tuesday night. But it’s unclear how long the mandate will last.

Mount Vernon joins a growing number of districts that are requiring masks.

The mandates come after a federal judge blocked Governor Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst recommended a mask mandate for all students and staff.

The board will also add an outside group to make recommendations based on weekly health data.

It would be made up of school employees, health care workers and a person who is against mask mandates.

“In the hopes that we mitigate this and get rid of this virus as soon as possible, I think a mask mandate should go back in the place until such time as a series of matrix or new legal action we get the district to drop the mandate,” Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst said.

The board will advise the district about whether it needs to expand or remove the mandate.

