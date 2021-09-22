Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mount Vernon School District to mandate masks for PK-6th grade students

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Pre-K through 6th grade students in the Mount Vernon School District will be required to wear masks starting Thursday.

The school board voted to implement a temporary mandate at a meeting on Tuesday night. But it’s unclear how long the mandate will last.

Mount Vernon joins a growing number of districts that are requiring masks.

The mandates come after a federal judge blocked Governor Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst recommended a mask mandate for all students and staff.

The board will also add an outside group to make recommendations based on weekly health data.

It would be made up of school employees, health care workers and a person who is against mask mandates.

“In the hopes that we mitigate this and get rid of this virus as soon as possible, I think a mask mandate should go back in the place until such time as a series of matrix or new legal action we get the district to drop the mandate,” Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst said.

The board will advise the district about whether it needs to expand or remove the mandate.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students

Latest News

The Ankeny Community School District will start requiring masks starting Thursday.
Tension-filled Ankeny School Board meeting ends with mask mandate set to begin Thursday
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students
Parents, teachers, and students gathered at Hempstead High School to voice their opinions on a...
Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus