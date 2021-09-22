More changes imminent for I-80/I-380 interchange, including multi-month ramp closure

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of traffic flow changes in and around the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 can be expected by motorists next week, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The most disruptive change, beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, will be the closure of the ramp between westbound Interstate 80 and southbound U.S. Highway 218. The closure, which will likely be in place until late 2023, will require a detour to the next exit for Tiffin, then returning on eastbound Interstate 80 until its ramp onto southbound Highway 218. Temporary traffic signals at the ramp’s intersection with Ireland Avenue at the Tiffin exit will be added to help with traffic flow, according to officials.

Also on September 27, the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will be closed between 11:00 p.m. through Tuesday, September 28, at 5:00 a.m. The closure will be weather-permitting, and will result in a detour of traffic onto Coral Ridge Avenue, north to Forevergreen Road, then west to Interstate 380. Ramps from Coral Ridge Avenue onto westbound Interstate 80 will also be closed from 10:00 p.m. on Monday until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, September 28, the exit ramp for traffic going from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 380 northbound will begin 1/4 mile earlier than its present starting point. This change in pattern will last about two months.

The entire project to upgrade the interchange between the two interstates has a 2024 completion target.

