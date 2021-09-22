Mercy Iowa City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City announced it will require all staff, including contractors, students, volunteers and anyone else conducting business at its hospital and clinics to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 20.

It comes after President Biden signed an executive order requiring all health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff.

“As a community hospital, we have a responsibility to protect our community, and this begins with protecting our colleagues,” said Mike Trachta, acting president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. “Requiring colleagues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect our patients, many of whom are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Mercy Iowa City said anyone who is not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons, or for strongly held religious beliefs, will be able to apply for an exemption.

