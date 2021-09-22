Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mercy Iowa City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

Outside of the emergency room at Mercy Iowa City on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Aaron...
Outside of the emergency room at Mercy Iowa City on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City announced it will require all staff, including contractors, students, volunteers and anyone else conducting business at its hospital and clinics to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 20.

It comes after President Biden signed an executive order requiring all health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff.

“As a community hospital, we have a responsibility to protect our community, and this begins with protecting our colleagues,” said Mike Trachta, acting president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. “Requiring colleagues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect our patients, many of whom are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Mercy Iowa City said anyone who is not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons, or for strongly held religious beliefs, will be able to apply for an exemption.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students

Latest News

Pre-K through 6th grade students in the Mount Vernon School District will be required to wear...
Mount Vernon School District to mandate masks for PK-6th grade students
The Ankeny Community School District will start requiring masks starting Thursday.
Tension-filled Ankeny School Board meeting ends with mask mandate set to begin Thursday
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students