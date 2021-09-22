Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Law enforcement still following up on leads in Xavior Harrelson disappearance

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said agents are still looking for Xavior Harrelson, nearly four months after he disappeared from his mobile home in Montezuma.

A family friend reported him missing on May 27.

Investigators say a tip led them to Fox Forest County Recreation Area, just outside of Montezuma, on September 9.

Agents also used K-9s trained to track and recover a scent. But the DCI said it found nothing.

Investigators said they keep in regular contact with Xavior’s mother, Sarah Harrelson.

They have interviewed hundreds of people over the course of the investigation.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said agents are still working on the case on a daily basis.

“We’re hoping that if we just keep chipping away at it, we’re going to have the piece of information come in that we need that’s going to help resolve this,” Mortvedt said.

A reward fund for information in this case is at about $34,000.

Anyone with information related to Xavior Harrelson should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Parents voice concerns on vote for mask mandate
College Community School District to require masks for some students

Latest News

After a long morning of travel, nearly 100 Iowa Veterans were welcomed and celebrated in...
Iowa World War ll veteran celebrated in Washington D.C.
After a long morning of travel, nearly 100 Iowa Veterans were welcomed and celebrated in...
Nearly 100 eastern Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington D.C.
After a long morning of travel, nearly 100 Iowa Veterans were welcomed and celebrated in...
Eastern Iowa veterans celebrated in Washington D.C.
Doctors are encouraging people to get the flu shot by Halloween.
Doctors recommend getting flu shot by Halloween