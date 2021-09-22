Law enforcement still following up on leads in Xavior Harrelson disappearance

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said agents are still looking for Xavior Harrelson, nearly four months after he disappeared from his mobile home in Montezuma.

A family friend reported him missing on May 27.

Investigators say a tip led them to Fox Forest County Recreation Area, just outside of Montezuma, on September 9.

Agents also used K-9s trained to track and recover a scent. But the DCI said it found nothing.

Investigators said they keep in regular contact with Xavior’s mother, Sarah Harrelson.

They have interviewed hundreds of people over the course of the investigation.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said agents are still working on the case on a daily basis.

“We’re hoping that if we just keep chipping away at it, we’re going to have the piece of information come in that we need that’s going to help resolve this,” Mortvedt said.

A reward fund for information in this case is at about $34,000.

Anyone with information related to Xavior Harrelson should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.