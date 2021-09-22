Show You Care
Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

Tyrelle Dai’Shon Gaston
Tyrelle Dai’Shon Gaston(CMPD)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has given an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin.

The Gazette reports that Tyrell Gaston was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery.

His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year, so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.

Prosecutors say Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin Andrew Gaston to rob a 17-year-old during a marijuana deal.

Police say the 17-year-old pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.

