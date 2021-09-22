Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Iowa at calendar year peak

"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 than at any other point in 2021, according to the latest data from state officials.

As of its Wednesday update, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 10,967 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days, or an average of about 1,566.7 per day. That daily average new case rate is about 5.4% lower than the previous week’s 1,655.4 cases per day.

81 more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,482 people since the start of the pandemic. State officials claimed that these deaths were from between August 7 and September 16.

638 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of two since the previous day and 59 more than last Wednesday’s number. 161 of those people are in intensive care units, two less than the previous day and three more than one week ago. 74 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, two more than the same time last week.

3,408,429 individual doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, a net increase of 33,891 doses since last Wednesday. 121,863 people have had the first dose of a two-shot vaccine and are awaiting a second dose, or about 4,384 fewer than a week ago. 1,662,324 people, or about 52.1% of Iowa’s total population, have completed their vaccination course, or 17,675 more than a week ago.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Latest News

A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an...
More changes imminent for I-80/I-380 interchange, including multi-month ramp closure
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
Joshua Wells, 29.
Man suspected in California double killing arrested in Des Moines suburb
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules