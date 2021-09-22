Hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Iowa at calendar year peak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 than at any other point in 2021, according to the latest data from state officials.

As of its Wednesday update, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 10,967 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days, or an average of about 1,566.7 per day. That daily average new case rate is about 5.4% lower than the previous week’s 1,655.4 cases per day.

81 more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,482 people since the start of the pandemic. State officials claimed that these deaths were from between August 7 and September 16.

638 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of two since the previous day and 59 more than last Wednesday’s number. 161 of those people are in intensive care units, two less than the previous day and three more than one week ago. 74 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, two more than the same time last week.

3,408,429 individual doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, a net increase of 33,891 doses since last Wednesday. 121,863 people have had the first dose of a two-shot vaccine and are awaiting a second dose, or about 4,384 fewer than a week ago. 1,662,324 people, or about 52.1% of Iowa’s total population, have completed their vaccination course, or 17,675 more than a week ago.

