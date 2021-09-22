Show You Care
Grassley has big lead over challenger Finkenauer in Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll

In this June 30, 2021, photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in...
In this June 30, 2021, photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Ida Grove, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s longest-serving senator is in a strong position if he chooses to run for reelection, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

The poll showed that Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, at age 88, leads former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer among likely voters in the 2022 midterm elections by 55% to 37%. While early, the wide gulf between the incumbent and the contender for the Democratic nomination with the most name recognition indicates that Grassley could stand a decent chance of winning an eighth term in the U.S. Senate.

Two other Democratic candidates, including Glenn Hurst, a family practice physician and city council member, and Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer, have announced intentions to seek the party’s nomination.

Grassley has not indicated whether he will run for reelection, but has said that he will decide by November 1.

Tuesday’s poll release came after a late June poll that said 64% of Iowans thought it was time for somebody else to fill that seat.

Only 57% of adult Iowans polled were able to form an opinion on Finkenauer, who served one term in the U.S. House for Iowa’s first congressional district after being elected in 2018. 30% of Iowans held mostly or very favorable views of Finkenauer, while 27% held mostly or very unfavorable views. 42% were unsure.

Grassley showed a modest improvement in his job approval ratings, with 47% of adult Iowans approving and 40% disapproving. He was at 45% approval in June.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll was conducted by Selzer & Co. among 805 Iowa adults, of which 620 were classified as likely voters. The margin of error among adults for approval ratings was +/- 3.5%, while the margin of error for likely voters was +/- 3.9%.

