CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Fall. Autumn officially arrived at 2:21 pm on Wednesday. We really could get a much nicer forecast for our early fall season. For the next nine days, we are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 70s. Slightly warm and above normal weather comes with a southwest flow early next week. Have a great night!

