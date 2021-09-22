Show You Care
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:20 a.m., WAVE reported.

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said the initial investigation shows a vehicle drove past the area where the students were standing, the people inside the vehicle firing weapons before speeding away. Two students were struck by gunfire. The third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention.

The two students shot, both teenage boys, were taken to hospitals by emergency medical services. One of the wounded students died after reaching the hospital. Police said the injuries to the second teen are not life-threatening.

Lauder said other students were at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

School district spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the students at that stop attended Eastern High School in Middletown. She said the bus arrived at the location moments after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

College Community School District to require masks for some students

