Cedar Rapids police looking for person of interest in credit card fraud case

Police are asking for help identifying this person regarding a false credit card use case.
Police are asking for help identifying this person regarding a false credit card use case.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying a person they say they’d like to question regarding a false use of a credit card case.

Police posted surveillance camera photos of the person on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5454 x1177, or send a private message to police on the department’s Facebook page here.

