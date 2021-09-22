Cedar Rapids police looking for person of interest in credit card fraud case
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying a person they say they’d like to question regarding a false use of a credit card case.
Police posted surveillance camera photos of the person on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5454 x1177, or send a private message to police on the department’s Facebook page here.
