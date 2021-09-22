Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The stretch of land at First Street and First Avenue W in Cedar Rapids has largely been unused since the flood of 2008.

Now, a proposed $71 million mixed-use development project could change that, with construction starting as soon as next summer. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved preliminary terms for the project from 1st &1st LLC last week.

Rebecca Weinbrenner, the owner of Dash Coffee Roasters on Third Avenue SW, has been looking forward to plans for the development, just a block away, for years.

“We’re just excited to finally get to the point where something is happening, and more people will be around! More people living here, more people visiting, more things on the southwest side of the river is always fun for us,” Weinbrenner said.

The proposed Kingston Landing project includes Big Grove Brewery, a pickleball concept restaurant bar and grill, and downtown housing options. It’s all in an effort to draw a crowd to the west side.

“More people is good for everyone. It’s good for the city, its good for revenue, its good for our small business...I’m excited about outdoor space. More patio is always a good thing,” Weinbrenner said.

The city council praised the plan during its meeting last week, and council members, including Ann Poe, emphasized using local labor as a priority to developers.

”I certainly hope you’ve heard the importance of using local labor for our projects and how that money goes around into our community and how it supports our community so please please keep our local labor folks in the loop,” Poe said.

Plans could still change but a final agreement is expected in November at the latest.

Weinbrenner said she’s excited to see the detailed plans come to life.

“Having additional parking over here. We’re kind of to the point where Kingston is getting crowded and so having a parking development is huge for even just us as we struggle to have parking in our area again,” Weinbrenner said.

The first phase of construction, which includes the block with the Big Grove Brewery, is expected to start in June of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #507, in effect for the pink-shaded counties until 10:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled, cooler weather settles in
A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Sheriff Joe Kennedy says 77 people have participated in the house arrest program in the past...
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office planning to expand renewed house arrest program
A crash was reported.
Two hurt in crash north of Marshalltown
Honor flight returns to Cedar Rapids.
First honor flight in over a year returns to Cedar Rapids
Ransomware attack on Iowa ag cooperative.
Hackers target Iowa ag cooperative in ransomware attack