62-year-old found dead in Cedar Falls residential fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was found dead at a Cedar Falls home after crews put out a fire there early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to a home at 616 West 1st Street, for a report of a fire.

Firefighters said smoke was found coming from all four sides of the home, and the kitchen was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but a man was found dead in the home.

Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Timothy Hersey.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of death and the contributing factors.

