World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle.

They range from the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet to rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers, and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.

Last year, no leaders came to the U.N. because of the pandemic.

This year, leaders have a choice of coming to New York or delivering pre-recorded speeches, and over 100 are slated to appear in person.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

