Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

TikTok trend encourages students to steal and damage school property

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new social media trend encourages students to steal and even vandalize school property. With the hashtag “devious licks”, students post videos showcasing what they stole.

Since many area schools started less than a month ago, officials have reached out to parents and talked to students about putting the destructive trend to an end.

Students damaging or even stealing school property is not new. But with this latest social media trend, it’s become more prominent and destructive in local school districts.

”We’ve had some trouble with soap and toilet paper holders, paper towel holders, different things, and a variety of different supplies that have either been removed or taken off the walls,” said Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Nick Proud.

Some schools in the Iowa City District had to eventually address the issue with increased supervision.

”Having supervision in the hallways, our teachers have been extra vigilant in helping supervise and just checking on our restrooms,” Proud told TV-9. “And actually our kids have done a nice job as well, because for many of our kids they don’t want to see things happening to our schools so they have been stepping up and trying to assist as well.”

Two City High students, Max Widitz and Eliott Lewis, say they haven’t seen it happen at their school, but know it’s a problem at other schools in the area.

”I’ve heard a lot, like at Southeast Junior High there’s been a lot of stuff. I’ve heard that like in all the boys bathrooms there’s no soap,” said Lewis.

”To put it bluntly I think that it’s more of like an immature thing to do and there isn’t a lot of thinking ahead when you do that,” said Widitz. “I can definitely think back to when I was in middle school where I did a lot of dumb stuff like that.”

School leaders say it’s not a new concept, but because social media has somewhat glamorized the act.

”A lot of times stealing is just few and far between, it’s not something we’re dealing with on a daily basis, where this really had some momentum because of social media,” said Proud.

But since they’ve identified the schools where students are participating, they have been able to minimize and almost eliminate damage.

”I think at this point we feel really good at where we’re at and we’ll continue to work on it,” Proud told TV-9. “Hopefully our kids have recognized this isn’t an action we want to be participating in.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #507, in effect for the pink-shaded counties until 10:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled, cooler weather settles in
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

TikTok trend encourages students to steal and damage school property
TikTok trend encourages students to steal and damage school property
Cedar Rapids residents notice more traffic noise since derecho
Cedar Rapids residents notice more traffic noise since derecho
Jones County officer-involved shooting.
Video released of Jones County officer involved shooting
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle