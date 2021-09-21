Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a burglary and assault that hurt multiple people on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon.
Police received a report of a burglary in the 6000 block of Deer Stone Court at around 4:30 p.m.
Police said officers found several people seriously hurt from an assault. The victims received medical treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Officials said it appears a physical altercation occurred involving people who knew each other.
No additional details have been released at this time.
