Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a burglary and assault that hurt multiple people on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon.

Police received a report of a burglary in the 6000 block of Deer Stone Court at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said officers found several people seriously hurt from an assault. The victims received medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officials said it appears a physical altercation occurred involving people who knew each other.

No additional details have been released at this time.

