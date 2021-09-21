Show You Care
Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Iowans has suffered a steep drop from earlier this year.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 31 percent of Iowans approve of the job he is doing as president. That’s a drop of 12 percent from June.

Sixty-two percent of Iowans disapprove of the job Biden is doing, and seven percent are not sure.

The Des Moines Register reports Biden’s job approval has not been in the net positive territory since March among Iowans.

“This is a bad poll for Joe Biden, and it’s playing out in everything that he touches right now,” pollster J. Ann Selzer said.

The poll shows the majority of Republicans (95 percent) and Independents (62 percent) disapprove, while the majority of Democrats (86 percent) approve.

Biden’s approval rating took a hit over his handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll, conducted September 12-15, by Selzer & Co. involved telephone interviews with 805 Iowa adults ages 18 and older.

See the full results of the poll here.

