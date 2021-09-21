Police investigating armed robbery at Ames credit union

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ames are looking for a suspect they say robbed the River Valley Credit Union on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, police said they responded to the credit union, located at 2811 E. 13th Street, for a report of an armed robbery at 9:30 a.m.

Employees reportedly told police the suspect wore a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses, a black face mask, and displayed a handgun while demanding money.

Officials said the suspect, described as an adult Black man, took an undisclosed amount of money, got into a black minivan in the parking lot and fled the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

Additionally, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400, or submitting a tip at ww.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

