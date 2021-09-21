MidAmerican crews return to Iowa after working to restore power in Louisiana

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - After spending several weeks down in Louisiana, MidAmerican linemen are back home.

Crews were helping restore power to millions of people who lost power during Hurricane Ida. The linemen worked alongside local power companies.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana nearly a month ago as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Louisiana reported more than two dozen storm related deaths.

Crews from 41 states, including Iowa, were sent to help restore power in Louisiana.

“The damage is unreal,” Jason Bahl, with MidAmerican, said. “You have to see it to really believe it. Pictures don’t do it justice. Those people will be preparing and fixing for months, not just weeks after the fact. The damage is so catastrophic that just words can’t describe it.”

MidAmerican officials say they sent a total of 120 employees and contract crew members.

Alliant Energy also sent a total of 125 workers to Louisiana to help restore power.

As of September 8, crews said they helped restore power to more than 600,000 people.

