Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids Police said they responded to the one-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near the Interstate 380 southbound off ramp just before 3 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle was on its side with the man still inside. The vehicle was pinned against a large overhead road sign.

Police said Cedar Rapids firefighters used rescue struts, chains, and a winch cable to move and stabilize the car in order to get the man out.

The man was then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

His condition is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

