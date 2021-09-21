Show You Care
How to watch Tuesday’s public hearing on proposed Iowa redistricting maps

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second of three public hearings will take place Tuesday for Iowans to share their opinions on the new proposed redistricting maps.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency released the first proposal for new congressional and legislative districts Thursday, a process required every ten years to coincide with the Census.

The first hearing was held on Monday night. A final hearing is set for Wednesday, September 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All the hearings are being held virtually, but Iowans can sign-up to speak, or submit a written comment, during the hearing.

Iowa lawmakers will meet in a special session on October 5 to vote on the proposed maps.

If the maps are not approved, the Legislative Services Agency will submit a second proposal.

If a second and third version of the maps are not approved, Iowa lawmakers can amend them.

The public hearing will be streamed live, and signup is not required.

Click here to watch the hearings.

