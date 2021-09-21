Honor Flight returns to the Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, 96 veterans took part in the 39th Honor Flight. Tuesday’s flight was the first Honor Flight out of the Eastern Iowa Airport since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterans left Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. to go to Washington, D.C. where they will preview the memorials that honor their service to our country.

On their day trip, the group will view the WWII, Vietnam, and Korean War memorials, as well as, Arlington National Cemetery, returning to the Eastern Iowa airport later this evening.

The veterans will be welcomed back with a celebration from the community. Those who attend the celebration must wear facemasks in the airport terminal.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has transported over 3,000 veterans since 2009.

