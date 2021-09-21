Former College Community bus driver sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school bus driver for the College Community School District is sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a child on his bus.

A judge sentenced Thomas Williams on Monday.

Court documents show Williams entered a guilty plea to third degree kidnapping, and he must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and an additional $250 civil penalty.

In January last year, Williams told a 10-year-old girl to stay on his bus after he dropped off other students.

He then parked in a district parking lot, pulled the girl onto his lap, and tried to kiss her before she got away.

As part of a plea agreement, other charges against Williams are dismissed.

