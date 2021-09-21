Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former College Community bus driver sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping child

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school bus driver for the College Community School District is sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a child on his bus.

A judge sentenced Thomas Williams on Monday.

Court documents show Williams entered a guilty plea to third degree kidnapping, and he must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and an additional $250 civil penalty.

In January last year, Williams told a 10-year-old girl to stay on his bus after he dropped off other students.

He then parked in a district parking lot, pulled the girl onto his lap, and tried to kiss her before she got away.

As part of a plea agreement, other charges against Williams are dismissed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #507, in effect for the pink-shaded counties until 10:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled, cooler weather settles in
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
An Indiana man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.
Indiana man killed in Cedar County semi crash

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight resumes
Honor Flight returns to the Eastern Iowa Airport
A former school bus driver for the College Community School District is sentenced to 10 years...
Former College Community School bus driver sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping
The lawyer representing a woman, who says members of a University of Iowa fraternity raped her,...
Lawyer in Univ. of Iowa fraternity case encouraged as action expected to be taken
Police officers stand in front of United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 20,...
World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises