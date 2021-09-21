Former College Community bus driver sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping child
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school bus driver for the College Community School District is sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a child on his bus.
A judge sentenced Thomas Williams on Monday.
Court documents show Williams entered a guilty plea to third degree kidnapping, and he must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and an additional $250 civil penalty.
In January last year, Williams told a 10-year-old girl to stay on his bus after he dropped off other students.
He then parked in a district parking lot, pulled the girl onto his lap, and tried to kiss her before she got away.
As part of a plea agreement, other charges against Williams are dismissed.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.