Fall-like weather moves in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect temperatures in the 50s as you head out the door this morning with a mix of sun and clouds, make sure to grab a light jacket. It will be feeling like Fall for the last official day of summer, highs only in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will be breezy at times between 10-20mph.

Overnight, temperatures drop quickly into the 40s for a chilly start to the day tomorrow. Our weather continues to stay quiet through the rest of the week as highs stay in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. If you’re not ready to let go of the 80s, it looks like we are on track to see them again by next week. Have a great day!

