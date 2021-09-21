Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fall-like weather moves in

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect temperatures in the 50s as you head out the door this morning with a mix of sun and clouds, make sure to grab a light jacket. It will be feeling like Fall for the last official day of summer, highs only in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will be breezy at times between 10-20mph.

Overnight, temperatures drop quickly into the 40s for a chilly start to the day tomorrow. Our weather continues to stay quiet through the rest of the week as highs stay in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. If you’re not ready to let go of the 80s, it looks like we are on track to see them again by next week. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #507, in effect for the pink-shaded counties until 10:00 p.m. on...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled, cooler weather settles in
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
An Indiana man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.
Indiana man killed in Cedar County semi crash

Latest News

Highs today
First Alert Forecast
Quieter and cooler weather is here.
First Alert Forecast
Quieter and cooler weather is here.
Storm threat has ended, fall-like weather for Tuesday
Showers and storms, some severe, likely tonight.
First Alert Forecast