Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After four and a half hours of public input and discussion at a meeting Monday night, members of the Dubuque Community School Board unanimously decided to postpone a vote to potentially reinstate a school mask mandate until October 11.
The meeting came after a federal judge blocked a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.
As of Monday, the Dubuque Community School District is reporting 17 positive COVID-19 cases in students and five in staff members.
