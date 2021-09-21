Show You Care
Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After four and a half hours of public input and discussion at a meeting Monday night, members of the Dubuque Community School Board unanimously decided to postpone a vote to potentially reinstate a school mask mandate until October 11.

The meeting came after a federal judge blocked a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

As of Monday, the Dubuque Community School District is reporting 17 positive COVID-19 cases in students and five in staff members.

