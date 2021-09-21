Show You Care
Cedar rapids police chief wayne jerman broke down updated crime data.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar rapids police chief Wayne Jerman broke down updated crime data to city council members.

Jerman says that 27 verified guns were stolen from cars and trucks that are not locked. He added that shots fired are going down from 2020 to 2021, from 116 to 85 shots fired. Reports of assaults are going up and he points to stress from the pandemic and the impact.

“Public safety youth services committee is a very important committee I’ve been here almost nine years and been involved in this committee you know public safety is something that is very important here in the city.”

Any new updates will be discussed at the next board meeting on November 15th.

