Waterloo Barber shop hosts voter registration event

Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothaz Barber Shop Organizers wanted attendees to come out and vote, and get their questions answered in a comfortable environment.

They heard from the community that a lot of people don’t vote because they don’t feel comfortable doing, or for their own personal reason.

So they want to get people excited about having their voices heard.

People at the rally also recruited volunteers to help with ongoing and future voter registration events

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties was there to help register voters, answer questions and provide resources.

The event had live music, food vendors, and guest speakers.

“I just think that it’s a good way to stay in tune with the community, you want issues to be addressed or changed there’s no better way to casting a vote that will count with everybody else’s,” says Robert Byrb.

Robert believes that right now was the perfect time to host the event due to the stress of the pandemic and to give the community hope.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.