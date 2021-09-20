Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo Barber shop hosts voter registration event

A Waterloo barber shop held an event today encouraging people to register to vote.
A Waterloo barber shop held an event today encouraging people to register to vote.(KCRG)
By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothaz Barber Shop Organizers wanted attendees to come out and vote, and get their questions answered in a comfortable environment.

They heard from the community that a lot of people don’t vote because they don’t feel comfortable doing, or for their own personal reason.

So they want to get people excited about having their voices heard.

People at the rally also recruited volunteers to help with ongoing and future voter registration events

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties was there to help register voters, answer questions and provide resources.

The event had live music, food vendors, and guest speakers.

“I just think that it’s a good way to stay in tune with the community, you want issues to be addressed or changed there’s no better way to casting a vote that will count with everybody else’s,” says Robert Byrb.

Robert believes that right now was the perfect time to host the event due to the stress of the pandemic and to give the community hope.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County
A police car.
Marion man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Clayton County
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG...
Inmate dies from apparent medical emergency at Linn County Jail

Latest News

"It's great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gives away 250 meals for National Family Meals Month
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after...
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after Hurricane Ida.
"The people that were supposed to be there for him failed him. And one of those people were the...
‘The people that were supposed to be there for him failed him,’ Advocates for Social Justice express concern about School Resource Officer program