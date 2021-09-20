Show You Care
UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed. She is Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great-grandchild.

Beatrice, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The ceremony strictly adhered to COVID-19 rules that limited gatherings and was attended by the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice, 33, had originally planned to marry Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Beatrice wrote on her Twitter feed that she was “delighted” to “”share the news of the safe arrival.”

“Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

