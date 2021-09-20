Univ. of Iowa Center for Advanced Reproductive Care reaches 10,000 in vitro fertilizations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Center for Advanced Reproductive Care recently completed 10,000 in vitro fertilization procedures. Since the center began in 1987, more than 6,000 of those have been successful.

Alisha Stottmeister of Tiffin credits the center for both of her daughters.

”We opted to do a frozen transfer and the first transfer was successful so we were super excited we had gotten pregnant,” she said.

Unfortunately, the Stottmeister’s lost that pregnancy.

IVF Program Director Dr. Brad Van Voorhis says outcomes like that can often happen and do happen, in the many procedures completed since the center opened.

”What we hope is that every patient senses that we’re trying our hardest to work with their situation and give them the best possible outcome. That doesn’t always mean it results in a baby,” said Dr. Van Voorhis.

Despite her condition, the Stottmeisters did get on their own, giving birth to their first daughter. Then they went back to the center to try for their second child. In the fall of 2020, through a surrogate, they became one of the more than 6,000 successful IVF procedures

”We had our 12 frozen embryos at the freezer at UIHC,” Alisha told TV-9. “We ended up using one of those. So the first round it took, she was pregnant.”

Dr. Van Voorhis says 10,000 IVF procedures is a milestone and a testament to advances in technology. With more women waiting longer to have children, he hopes the future of the center sees more successful IVF procedures.

”We’re actively conducting research within our unit for our couples and individuals with infertility,” he said. “Outcomes will continue to improve and we’ll be able to help more people.”

