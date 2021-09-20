Show You Care
SYC: Family walks to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s Association

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Walk to End Alzheimer’s set a goal to raise $64,000. After Sunday’s walk, the association raised more than $45,000.

Mark Gaynor and his team, Team Gaynor Family & Friends, raised more than $1,200.

The Gaynor family walks for their 90-year-old grandmother Ann Marie, who suffers from dementia. Ann Marie was diagnosed with dementia nearly 10 years ago.

“My mom was always a smart, energetic, fun-loving person who took great pride in her family and her home, she loved music, particularly playing the piano,” said Mark Gaynor.

Ann Marie’s condition only stopping her from playing the piano in the last two months, but her skills are something her grandchildren will forever remember her by.

“She loved music, she loved to sing and play piano. And when I was maybe about 10, she taught me how to play chords with the left hand,” said Lorraine Gaynor, Mark’s daughter. “I feel like she really shared one of her biggest passions with me and taught me a fun skill that is still fun to me to this day.”

Ann Marie’s 91st birthday is on Thursday. Her family using the walk as a way to honor the legacy she will leave behind, and hopefully change the lives of others.

“We just hope that she’d be proud of the efforts we’re making to honor her and also to help out millions of other people like her and their families,” said Mark.

To donate to the Iowa City Walk to End Alzheimer’s click here.

