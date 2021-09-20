Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms likely Monday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters, as a strong cold front moves through the state of Iowa.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Iowa until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Ceder, Chickasaw, Clayton, Crawford (Wisc.), Davis, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, (Wisc.), Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, Wapello, Washington, and Winneshiek Counties.

Severe storms along a cold front could produce damaging winds, along with a few isolated incidences of large hail or even a tornado.

“This is the first true autumn cold front of the season, and it’s strong enough to give us a chance for severe weather on Monday,” TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “It’s important, even though it’s not during the traditional severe weather season, to stay weather aware and take these storms seriously as they move through.”

Somewhat substantial rainfall of between 0.50″ to 1.50″ is possible in eastern Iowa as well, Thompson said, particularly north of Interstate 80.

Much cooler and quieter conditions arrive behind the cold front, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday with a noticeable northerly breeze.

