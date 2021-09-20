Show You Care
Rep. Miller-Meeks to run for re-election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa second district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks announced she will run for re-election.

Miller-Meeks is currently serving her first term in Congress.

She beat out Democrat Rita Hart by just 6 votes in the 2020 election.

Before that, she was the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, and a member of the Iowa Senate.

If lawmakers approve the new redistricting proposal - Miller-Meeks will represent parts of Eastern Iowa, including Waterloo and Dubuque.

