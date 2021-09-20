Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The suspect was not in custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County
A police car.
Marion man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Clayton County
A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
David Hunter, 57, of Ames (Courtesy: Story County Jail)
Ames man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete

Latest News

Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer releases new data on vaccine for kids
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas