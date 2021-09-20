One killed in semi crash in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.

Officials said it happened in the area of Highway 30 and Highway 100 just before 10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office said the vehicle was on Highway 30 when it went off the road, went into the median, and hit the guardrail and bridge column.

The driver died at the scene.

Officials have not released the driver’s name.

