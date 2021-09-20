Show You Care
One killed in semi crash in Linn County

A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.

Officials said it happened in the area of Highway 30 and Highway 100 just before 10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office said the vehicle was on Highway 30 when it went off the road, went into the median, and hit the guardrail and bridge column.

The driver died at the scene.

Officials have not released the driver’s name.

