Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County
A police car.
Marion man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Clayton County
A semi-crash killed one person in Linn County Sunday night.
One killed in semi crash in Linn County
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed
“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” he recalled about the experience. “I was...
Man helped form anti-vaccine mandate group, but views change after catching COVID
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
Louisiana man threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash complaints