Nebraska college students complete road trip to visit all 939 Iowa towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Nebraska college students have completed their journey to visit all 939 Iowa towns.

KCCI reports Seth Varner and Austin Schneider set out their historic road trip in May. They’ve been documenting their travels on their Facebook page, “Visit 939 Iowa.”

Their last stop was Carter Lake, near their hometown of Omaha.

They are working on a book about their adventure. They plan to release it this November.

Last summer, the two traveled to all 531 towns in their home state.

