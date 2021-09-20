Show You Care
Line of thunderstorms moves in later today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a dry start to the day as clouds will build in through the morning and early afternoon.

Our next system is already moving into portions of Western Iowa this morning and a few isolated showers may be possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The main event moves in later this evening, which could impact your evening commute. Expect moderate to heavy downpours as this line of thunderstorms move through.

A few may be on the stronger side, with the potential of damaging wind and hail. This line will continue through the early parts of the overnight hours before clearing out by tomorrow morning. Highs will be cooler behind this front with breezy north winds.

Temperatures will most likely be in the 50s and 60s through the day. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 40s. The rest of the week looks quiet as temperatures slowly rise back into the mid-70s by Friday.

