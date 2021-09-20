Show You Care
Iowans cope with rising food prices

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEWELL, Iowa (KCCI) - The cost of meat and fruit is on the rise in Iowa.

Lee Schulz, an associate professor on economics, at the Iowa State University says the higher prices have been on a slow burn.

Compared to August 2020, he said beef prices have steadily increased as much as 18 percent and pork prices by 10 percent.

Schulz said factors include demand, the higher costs of doing business, labor costs and supply chain issues.

“It costs a lot more today to produce livestock and meat than it did a couple years ago,” Schulz said. “It’s kind of coalesce of multiple factors that came together to give us these record meat prices.”

He said relief from the high prices likely won’t come until 2022.

