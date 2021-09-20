Iowa agencies prepare to house Afghan evacuees

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is expected to receive 350 Afghan evacuees in the near future.

They will be housed through programs like the Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

But state officials are also looking at one place in Des Moines. It’s called the New Haven Apartments on the city’s north side.

The complex is currently at full capacity, but has a history of being immigrants’ first glimpse at life here in Iowa.

Several evacuees have stayed at the complex in the past, anywhere for one to four years.

While there, they learned financial literacy, how to get jobs, and how to enroll their children into local schools.

“A lot of Congolese are here. Certainly folks from lots of other countries where there’s been big unrest. I know that as soon as we have apartments available there’s a pipeline of people from Afghanistan they’re trying to bring in and place,” said Eric Fitzgerald, the manager of the apartments.

Fitzgerald said he welcomes Iowa’s newest residents with open arms.

He said he knows this housing plays a large role in creating a solid foundation for their new future.

