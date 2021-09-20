Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa agencies prepare to house Afghan evacuees

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is expected to receive 350 Afghan evacuees in the near future.

They will be housed through programs like the Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

But state officials are also looking at one place in Des Moines. It’s called the New Haven Apartments on the city’s north side.

The complex is currently at full capacity, but has a history of being immigrants’ first glimpse at life here in Iowa.

Several evacuees have stayed at the complex in the past, anywhere for one to four years.

While there, they learned financial literacy, how to get jobs, and how to enroll their children into local schools.

“A lot of Congolese are here. Certainly folks from lots of other countries where there’s been big unrest. I know that as soon as we have apartments available there’s a pipeline of people from Afghanistan they’re trying to bring in and place,” said Eric Fitzgerald, the manager of the apartments.

Fitzgerald said he welcomes Iowa’s newest residents with open arms.

He said he knows this housing plays a large role in creating a solid foundation for their new future.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Honda all-terrain vehicle that sheriff's deputies said was involved in rollover crash...
One hurt in ATV crash in rural Linn County
A police car.
Marion man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Clayton County
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
“This proposal is so far out of context:” Neighborhood pushes back against potential new Kwik Star
David Hunter, 57, of Ames (Courtesy: Story County Jail)
Ames man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

Iowa is expected to receive 350 Afghan evacuees in the near future.
Des Moines aprtment complex could house Afghan evacuees
The city of Cedar Rapids will begin storm sewer improvements on Monday. It's part of the city's...
Cedar Rapids to begin storm sewer improvements
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Rep. Miller-Meeks to run for re-election
An unvaccinated Marshalltown nurse is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after she...
Marshalltown nurse urges vaccination after near-fatal battle with COVID-19