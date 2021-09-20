Inmate dies after complaining of chest pains

Show You Care
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 39-year-old Marshall Mosby of Dubuque died Friday night after complaining of chest pains. An autopsy is planned.

Mosby was being held in a federal drug case. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says inmates in a dormitory-style cell notified authorities around 9 p.m. Friday that Mosby needed medical attention.

Staff initiated CPR and other measures to try and save him until EMTs arrived. Gardner says jail staff had last checked on Mosby about 15 minutes before authorities were alerted.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

